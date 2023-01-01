The Society of the Cincinnati is a private patriotic group that educates the public about the Revolutionary War. Who knew? What’s key here is the chance to go inside the Renaissance Revival mansion (aka Anderson House) where it has its headquarters and check out the opulent interior. The gilded ballrooms, chandeliers, tapestries, sweeping staircases and marble pillars are jaw-dropping.

You can poke around a little bit on your own, but to see the majority of the rooms you'll have to go on a 45-minute, docent-guided tour (held every hour at quarter past the hour).