Built and paid for in 1886 by former slaves, the Metropolitan AME Church occupies an imposing redbrick Gothic structure and is one of the city’s most striking churches. Frederick Douglass often preached here, and his state funeral was held here in February 1895. On the day of his burial, African American schools closed, crowds packed the exterior to pay respect and flags flew at half-mast. The funeral of civil rights activist Rosa Parks was held here in 2005.