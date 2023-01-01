National Museum of Women in the Arts

The only US museum exclusively devoted to women’s artwork fills this Renaissance Revival mansion. Its collection – some 4500 works by 1000 female artists from around the world – moves from Renaissance artists such as Lavinia Fontana to 20th-century works by Frida Kahlo, Georgia O’Keeffe and Helen Frankenthaler. Placards give feminist interpretations of various art movements. It's free to visit on the first Sunday of each month.

The building's chandeliered interior is gorgeous. Head up the sweeping staircase to the 3rd floor, which is where most of the collection resides. The cafe on the mezzanine level provides a sumptuous refuge. Free chamber-music concerts take place on occasional Wednesdays, typically in winter and spring.