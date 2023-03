After being shot at Ford’s Theatre, Lincoln was carried across the street to Petersen House. Its three tiny, unassuming rooms create a moving personal portrait of the president's slow and tragic end. He never regained consciousness, and died the next morning in a bed too short for his lanky frame. Entry is free but you need a ticket from the Ford's Theatre box office (across 10th St).

The site is currently closed for refurbishment, but expected to reopen in June 2018.