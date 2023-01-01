Ford’s Theatre Center for Education & Leadership

Across the street from the famous theater where Abraham Lincoln was shot, the center holds a gift shop on its 1st floor, as well as a 34ft tower of Lincoln books (it's actually an aluminum sculpture) – a testament to how much has been written about the 16th president. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors have excellent exhibits covering the aftermath of his assassination. Tickets, available at Ford's Theatre box office, are free and include the historic theater and Petersen House.