FDR Memorial Stone

Washington, DC

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt didn’t want a grand monument like the one that's now on the Mall. Rather, he said if there was to be a memorial to him, he preferred it to be a plain block about the size of a desk that would be placed in front of the Archives Building. His request was honored in 1965, with this small stone slab.

