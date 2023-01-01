National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

This 6-acre garden is studded with whimsical sculptures such as Roy Lichtenstein’s House I (1998), a giant Claes Oldenburg typewriter eraser (1999) and Roxy Paine's Graft (2008–09), a stainless-steel tree. They are scattered around a fountain – a great place to dip your feet in summer. From mid-November to mid-March the fountain is transformed into an ice rink, and the garden stays open a bit later. The garden's Pavilion Cafe is a popular spot to grab a bite or coffee.

From May to August, the garden hosts free evening jazz concerts on Fridays between 5pm and 8:30pm.