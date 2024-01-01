Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library

Washington, DC

Designed by famed modern architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, this low-slung, sleek central branch of the DC public-library system is an important community and cultural center. It is closed for renovations until mid-2020, when it is scheduled to reopen with new features, including creative spaces for music production and art-making, a cafe and a rooftop event space.

