Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library

Designed by famed modern architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, this low-slung, sleek central branch of the DC public-library system is an important community and cultural center. It is closed for renovations until mid-2020, when it is scheduled to reopen with new features, including creative spaces for music production and art-making, a cafe and a rooftop event space.
