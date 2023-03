First you have to find the Fridge, a friendly gallery specializing in street art. Follow the murals into the alley across 8th St from Ambar restaurant. Hours can be erratic, but even if the Fridge isn't open you can admire all the funky paintings and graffiti in the passageway. It's worth it to call first, even off hours, as the owner Alex may well be on site and will let you in.