One of the Library of Congress' three buildings. This has the Madison Cafe (open 8:30am to 3:30pm weekdays) on the 6th floor, a fine spot to refresh and take in the city views. Room 140 is where staff members issue library cards to anyone who wants to do research. The 3rd-floor Pickford Theater screens free classic and contemporary films; check the schedule at www.loc.gov/loc/events.