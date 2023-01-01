Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument

This brick house, only steps from the US Capitol, may not look like much, but throughout the 20th century it was ground zero for women fighting for their rights. Multimillionaire socialite and suffragist Alva Belmont purchased the house in 1929 for the National Woman’s Party headquarters. Activist Alice Paul lived here for 43 years, spearheading rallies and demonstrations. Designated a national monument in 2016, it’s now a house museum filled with fascinating artifacts celebrating the women's fight for equality.

National park rangers give tours, or you can explore the two floors of displays on your own. The little gift shop sells feminist books and suffragette-focused souvenirs. The entrance is on 2nd St, next to the Hart Senate Office Building. As an interesting historical aside, Robert Sewall built the original two-story brick house c 1800. He later rented it to Albert Gallatin, secretary of the treasury, who likely wrote the Louisiana Purchase agreement here.