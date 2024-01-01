Northwest of the Capitol is the charming 1879 Summerhouse, a redbrick hexagon with black-iron gates and an interior well. This is where women in the late 1800s came to stay cool in their big hoop dresses during the warmer months. Have a seat on one of the stone benches in the peaceful grotto.
Summerhouse
Washington, DC
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.29 MILES
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
0.56 MILES
The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…
0.51 MILES
Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…
2.15 MILES
Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…
National Museum of African American History & Culture
1.2 MILES
Located in Washington, DC, the sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture is devoted exclusively to the documentation of African…
0.13 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
1.48 MILES
Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
2.96 MILES
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
Nearby Washington, DC attractions
0.1 MILES
What is that chiming you hear every hour and quarter-hour? It's the 27 bells of the Taft Memorial Carillon, built to honor Senator Robert A Taft from Ohio…
0.13 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
0.18 MILES
The ornate monument showing the general on horseback dominates the eastern side of the Capitol Reflecting Pool.
0.2 MILES
At the base of Capitol Hill, this pool echoes the larger, rectangular Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial at the other end of the Mall. The Capitol…
5. National Japanese American Memorial
0.21 MILES
Tucked back from the road and providing a peaceful sanctuary, the memorial centers on a statue of two cranes bound with barbed wire. During WWII, some 120…
6. United States Botanic Garden
0.27 MILES
Built to resemble London’s Crystal Palace, this garden's iron-and-glass greenhouse provides a beautiful setting to view orchids, ferns and cacti. When you…
0.31 MILES
Beautifying a traffic island at the rear of the United States Botanic Garden, this modest showcase of sustainable and accessible landscape design has at…
0.32 MILES
The highest court in the USA occupies a pseudo-Greek temple protected by 13,000lb bronze doors. Arrive early to watch arguments (periodic Monday through…