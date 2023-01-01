Marine Barracks

The ‘Eighth and Eye Marines’ are on largely ceremonial duty at the nation’s oldest Marine Corps post. Most famously, this is the home barracks of the Marine Corps Band, once headed by John Philip Sousa, king of the military march, who was born nearby at 636 G St SE. On Friday evenings in summer the 1¼-hour ceremonial drill parade featuring the band, drum and bugle corps and silent drill team draws crowds. Reserve online as early as possible; tickets become available March 1.

You can also show up for general admission at 8pm when they distribute any unclaimed tickets. In addition, the band performs on summer Tuesdays at 7pm at the Marine Corps War Memorial by Arlington National Cemetery; no reservations are required for that one.