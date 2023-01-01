Lincoln Park is the lively center of Capitol Hill’s east end. Joggers and stroller-pushing families zip past the Emancipation Memorial, a statue of a chained slave kneeling at Lincoln's feet. Freed black slaves raised the funds to erect it in 1876, but the slave's supplicant position makes it DC's most bizarrely uncomfortable monument. Across the park, the Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial is DC’s first statue of a black woman. Bethune was an educator and founder of the National Council of Negro Women.