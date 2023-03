It won't come to fruition until late 2019 or so, but keep an eye on the space at 11th St SE and the Anacostia River. The city is converting the piers from an old bridge into a mod park that will span the water, linking the prosperous Navy Yard district to the neglected Anacostia neighborhood. Play spaces, public art, urban agriculture and kayak and canoe launches will all be part of the $45-million project.