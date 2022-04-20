If you stop nowhere else along the scenic drive, be sure to catch the stunning views from Bryce Point. You can walk the rim above Bryce Amphitheater for…
Zion & Bryce Canyon National Parks
Connect with the mystery and mysticism of southern Utah in this fantastic and wild landscape of sand, stone and sky.
Geology
Perhaps nowhere else in the Southwest can compete with southern Utah when it comes to the sheer number of geological works of art. Soaring pinnacles and arches, dizzyingly deep canyons and rainbow-colored, alien-looking rocks are all par for the course. The bones of the earth – and the powerful natural processes that shape them – are laid bare. Take the time to observe the different-colored layers stacked one upon the other: Kayenta, Navajo, Temple Cap, Carmel. These are snapshots of the planet's distant past, and an amazing opportunity to take in the work of 240 million years in a single glance.
Adventure
There's no better way to get a feel for this red-rock wonderland than by having some fun. Serious fun. Whatever your sport, there's a good chance that Utah sets a pretty high standard. Hikes lead to majestic freestanding arches, secret oases, desert labyrinths and exposed traverses across narrow fins. Canyoneers rappel into the earth's wrinkles to explore dark, mystical passageways filled with adventure. Moab's slick-rock trails set the standard for mountain biking decades ago, while desert spires and mighty big walls are the envy of rock climbers around the world.
Scenic Drives
Though southern Utah's majestic parklands are hardly drive-by attractions, scenic roads abound. In fact, they're an essential part of your journey here in canyon country, whether you're driving, cycling, riding the park shuttles in Zion and Bryce or negotiating a teeth-rattling, nerve-wracking 4WD road in the rugged backcountry. And if there are moments when you feel as if you've seen that view before in a Hollywood film, it's because you probably have. Up that road less traveled, adventure awaits in one of America's last great wildernesses.
Wilderness
You could spend weeks immersed in the national parks and monuments. But then you'd be missing out on some of the most memorable places, from arty, alternative-minded towns like Moab to Native American tribal lands and sites where prehistoric denizens made their mark. Detours are always worthwhile here, whether for an earthy plate of organic, farm-fresh food or to capture another top-of-the-world vista. Local state parks (Snow Canyon, Goblin Valley) and wilderness areas (Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs) deserve consideration, as do off-the-grid wild areas found in Grand Staircase–Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments.
Explore Zion & Bryce Canyon National Parks
- Bryce Point
If you stop nowhere else along the scenic drive, be sure to catch the stunning views from Bryce Point. You can walk the rim above Bryce Amphitheater for…
- SSunrise Point
Marking the north end of Bryce Amphitheater, the southeast-facing Sunrise Point offers great views of hoodoos, the Aquarius Plateau and the Sinking Ship,…
- NNatural Bridge
Natural Bridge is an extremely popular stop, and with good reason: a stunning span of eroded, red-hued limestone juts from the edge of the overlook…
- YYovimpa Point
Accessed by a paved path from the same parking lot as Rainbow Point, Yovimpa Point is one of the park’s windiest spots. The southwest-facing view reveals…
- RRainbow Point
On a clear day you can see more than 100 miles from this overlook at the southernmost end of Bryce Canyon Scenic Dr. The viewpoint provides jaw-dropping…
- DDixie National Forest
This national forest covers over 2 million acres with amazing hiking, biking, camping and exploring opportunities in the red rock country just outside…
- TTower Bridge
With ramparts, goblins and a drawbridge, this remarkable feature is found on a little spur off the Fairyland Loop Trail. It's an excellent picnic spot…
- SSwamp Canyon
The overlook at Swamp Canyon sits in a forested dip between two ridge lines that extend into the canyon as fins, dropping to hoodoo formations. From the…
- AAgua Canyon Viewpoint
One of the best stops at the southern end of the park, the Agua Canyon viewpoint overlooks two large formations of precariously balanced, top-heavy…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Zion & Bryce Canyon National Parks.
See
Bryce Point
If you stop nowhere else along the scenic drive, be sure to catch the stunning views from Bryce Point. You can walk the rim above Bryce Amphitheater for…
See
Sunrise Point
Marking the north end of Bryce Amphitheater, the southeast-facing Sunrise Point offers great views of hoodoos, the Aquarius Plateau and the Sinking Ship,…
See
Natural Bridge
Natural Bridge is an extremely popular stop, and with good reason: a stunning span of eroded, red-hued limestone juts from the edge of the overlook…
See
Yovimpa Point
Accessed by a paved path from the same parking lot as Rainbow Point, Yovimpa Point is one of the park’s windiest spots. The southwest-facing view reveals…
See
Rainbow Point
On a clear day you can see more than 100 miles from this overlook at the southernmost end of Bryce Canyon Scenic Dr. The viewpoint provides jaw-dropping…
See
Dixie National Forest
This national forest covers over 2 million acres with amazing hiking, biking, camping and exploring opportunities in the red rock country just outside…
See
Tower Bridge
With ramparts, goblins and a drawbridge, this remarkable feature is found on a little spur off the Fairyland Loop Trail. It's an excellent picnic spot…
See
Swamp Canyon
The overlook at Swamp Canyon sits in a forested dip between two ridge lines that extend into the canyon as fins, dropping to hoodoo formations. From the…
See
Agua Canyon Viewpoint
One of the best stops at the southern end of the park, the Agua Canyon viewpoint overlooks two large formations of precariously balanced, top-heavy…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Zion & Bryce Canyon National Parks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.