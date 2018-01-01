Wilmington's Downtown and Midtown Brewery Tour

Our Tour that covers 3 Breweries is great for a beer lovers experience. It's is the perfect way to spend part of your day with friends learning about beer, the brewing process and tasting these incredible local craft brews right here in Wilmington North Carolina. Some of the Local Wilmington breweries such as: Flytrap Brewing, Wilmington Brewing Company and Waterline Brewery. After a quick lesson on tasting from the pros at Bombers Bev Co located at: 108 Grace St. We will head to Flytrap Brewing and their intimate tasting room for a sampling of beers inspired by the European traditions that are the basis for farmhouse and Belgian style ales. Next we head to Wilmington Brewery Company with a behind the scenes tour and delicious beer samples. Then off to Waterline Brewing in their historic brew house where it is “Brewed under the Bridge!” Tour times are approximate and we recommend you park in one of the downtown parking decks. Breweries may change without notice depending on time constraints and brewery accessibility.