Welcome to Coastal North Carolina
For solitude, head to the isolated Outer Banks (OBX), where fishers still make their living hauling in shrimp and the older locals speak in an archaic British-tinged brogue. Further south, Wilmington is known as a center of film and TV production, and its surrounding beaches are popular with local spring breakers and tourists.
Top experiences in Coastal North Carolina
Coastal North Carolina activities
Wilmington's Downtown and Midtown Brewery Tour
Our Tour that covers 3 Breweries is great for a beer lovers experience. It's is the perfect way to spend part of your day with friends learning about beer, the brewing process and tasting these incredible local craft brews right here in Wilmington North Carolina. Some of the Local Wilmington breweries such as: Flytrap Brewing, Wilmington Brewing Company and Waterline Brewery. After a quick lesson on tasting from the pros at Bombers Bev Co located at: 108 Grace St. We will head to Flytrap Brewing and their intimate tasting room for a sampling of beers inspired by the European traditions that are the basis for farmhouse and Belgian style ales. Next we head to Wilmington Brewery Company with a behind the scenes tour and delicious beer samples. Then off to Waterline Brewing in their historic brew house where it is “Brewed under the Bridge!” Tour times are approximate and we recommend you park in one of the downtown parking decks. Breweries may change without notice depending on time constraints and brewery accessibility.
Wilmington's NC Coastal Craft Brewery Tour
Choose from 3 great Brewery Tour options while you are in the coastal city of Wilmington North Carolina. All 3 tours explore a variety of Wilmington’s local craft brewery’s, so pick what is right for you and enjoy either our Thirsty Thursday tour, Saturday Evening tour or our Afternoon Sunday Funday tour. On either of these tours you will spend time cruising Wilmington in our Mini Brew bus and learning about beer, the brewing process from our professional beer guru. Throughout these tours you may make some of our usually stop such as Wilmington Brewery Company and begin with a behind the scenes tour and delicious beer samples. Depending of the tour you take and availability some additional stops will be made but not subjected too: Thirsty Thursday Tour: Bill’s Front Porch, Wrightsville Beach Brewing Saturday evening Tour: New Anthem Brewery, Waterline Brewery Sunday Fun Day Tour: Bill’s Front Porch, The Sour Barn Don’t worry though, regardless of availability of our incredible brewery partners, we will take you to 3 local breweries on each tour!
Private Arrival Transfer: ORF to Outer Banks by Luxury Vehicle
This transportation service provides a safe and reliable private transfer service upon your arrival at the Norfolk International Airport. You may simply provide your arrival flight details at the time of checkout and reconfirm your pickup time directly through the operator prior to your arrival at your destination.This local operator has been in business for over 12 years and know the area very well. They will provide you with a safe a reliable car service while you are visiting the beautiful beaches of the outer banks. Areas of service for dropoff include Duck, Kitty Hawk, Southern Shore, Corolla, Corova, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Waves, Salvo, Rodanthe, Avon, Frisco, Buxston, Hatteras, Orocoke.
Private Departure Transfer: Outer Banks to ORF by Luxury Vehicle
Private Departure Transfer: Outer Banks to RDU by Luxury Vehicle
This transportation service provides a safe and reliable private transfer service upon your departure to the Raleigh / Durham International Airport from the Outer Banks. You may simply provide your arrival flight details at the time of checkout and reconfirm your pickup time directly through the operator prior to your arrival at your destination.This local operator has been in business for over 12 years and know the area very well. They will provide you with a safe a reliable car service while you are visiting the beautiful beaches of the outer banks. Areas of pickup for service include Corolla and Duck.
Private Departure Transfer: Outer Banks to PFH by Luxury Vehicle
This transportation service provides a safe and reliable private transfer service upon your departure to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. You may simply provide your arrival flight details at the time of checkout and reconfirm your pickup time directly through the operator prior to your arrival at your destination.This local operator has been in business for over 12 years and know the area very well. They will provide you with a safe a reliable car service while you are visiting the beautiful beaches of the outer banks. Areas of service for pickup include Corolla and Duck.