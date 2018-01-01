Welcome to Cajun Country
It is largely a socially conservative region, but the Cajuns also have a well-deserved reputation for hedonism. It's hard to find a bad meal here; jambalaya (a rice-based dish with tomatoes, sausage and shrimp) and crawfish étouffée are prepared slowly with pride, and if folks aren't fishing, they are probably dancing. Don't expect to sit on the sidelines…allons danson (let's dance).
New Orleans Swamp Boat and Plantations Tour
You'll start your day driving out to Cajun Country, where you'll go through wild cypress swamps, over the Mississippi River on an impressive suspended bridge, and along vast sugarcane fields, as the guide tells a unique story of the odyssey of the Cajun people. Next you'll take a narrated boat tour (about 1.5 hours) on winding bayous in remote cypress swamps. Your Cajun guide, also an alligator hunter and fur trapper, will share his knowledge of the swamp including reptile habits, healing plants and exotic birds. After this peaceful ride, explore his picturesque swamp zoo on Bayou Boeuf. A delicious lunch is included at Oak Alley Plantation's Cajun restaurant with a chance to experience traditional cuisine of this region. After lunch be prepared for a pilgrimage back in time. From the River Road you will see and hear all about Whitney, Josephine, and Evergreen Plantations. A guided tour of Oak Alley Plantation to admire this jewel of Greek Revival architecture. Free time to walk under a spectacular canopy of 28 giant live oaks. Next visit Laura, a Creole Plantation and her historic slave quarters surrounded by sugar cane fields. The guided tour transports you with dramatic detail into the charmed yet tragic lives of four generations of Creole owners and their slaves. Upgrade to the High-Speed Airboat option, to experience a thrilling ride as you comfortably glide over marshes and into deep, secluded bayous.
Small-Group Bayou Airboat Ride with Transport from New Orleans
After pickup from your downtown New Orleans or French Quarter hotel, you’ll drive to a remote swamp in Cajun Country, located less than an hour away, for an exciting high-speed airboat tour. On the way, your friendly driver will provide entertaining stories and interesting facts about the region.Board a small airboat and relax as your professional driver takes you comfortably through marshes and deep into secluded bayous. On your 2-hour (roughly) airboat ride, hold on tight as the airboat reaches speeds of up to 45 mph (72 kph)! See abundant cypress trees, Louisiana’s state tree, and watch for native wildlife.After your airboat tour, you’ll return to your hotel.
New Orleans Swamp and Bayou Boat Tour
From New Orleans, take a short drive to Slidell and you'll reach Lake Pontchartrain and the Honey Island Swamp, a wildlife preserve that is one of the last protected wetlands in Louisiana. Your guide welcomes you aboard a custom-made 22-passenger flat-bottom boat. The smaller sized, quiet boat can fit through narrow passages in the swamp foliage so that you see more and get closer to wildlife. It’s the ideal way to take in the lush environment of Cajun country. As your guide explains the history of Louisiana’s wetlands and swamp ecosystem, be on the lookout for resident wildlife including alligators, raccoons, owls, wild boar, nutria, snakes, turtles, black bears, bald eagles and many other bird species. Get a close look at some wild gators as your guide shares facts about the toothy beasts, who can weigh up to 1,000 pounds (453 kg). Their ancestors once roamed the earth with the dinosaurs and scientists estimate that they have existed for more than 150 million years. Glide safely through the fertile swamplands, learning about Cajun culture and how local people have utilized the swamp for food, homes, and medicine from your guide. You even see an authentic Cajun village that is only accessible by boat. Gain an understanding of why the wetlands are slowly disappearing and about the efforts being made to preserve Louisiana's natural treasures.After a fascinating 2-hour boat tour on Honey Island Swamp, your guide returns you to shore. You can then make your own way to your next destination.
New Orleans Swamp Tour by Boat
