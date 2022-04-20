This sumptuous Gothic mansion, built in the 1880s for the Gresham family, became home to the Catholic bishop of neighboring Sacred Heart Church in 1923…
Galveston
Part historic Southern town, part sunburned beach resort: Galveston Island is Houston's favorite seaside bolthole, now more or less back to normal after taking a severe beating from Hurricane Ike in 2008. Sitting on a barrier island near the northern end of Texas’ long coastline, Galveston may not have the state's favorite beaches, but nowhere else can boast such a fine-looking combination of sun-drenched historic charms.
Explore Galveston
- Bishop's Palace
This sumptuous Gothic mansion, built in the 1880s for the Gresham family, became home to the Catholic bishop of neighboring Sacred Heart Church in 1923…
- East End Historic District
Bordering the Strand, the residential East End Historic District has scores of pretty old houses, from simple cottages to Greek Revival mansions, some of…
- Bryan Museum
Housed in the 1895 Galveston Orphans' Home, this excellent museum displays documents and artifacts from the Bryan family's collection, covering state and…
- East Beach
Also called Apffel Park, this vast expanse of hard-packed sand is at the very far northeastern end of the island. On summer weekends, it hosts live…
- SStrand Historical District
Strolling the historic Strand District will give you an appreciation of Galveston's glory days in the late-19th century. Commercial horse-drawn carriages…
- EEast End Lagoon
The last stretch of untouched coastal prairie on Galveston's East End, this 684-acre tract has been set aside for conservation purposes and is open to…
- TTexas Seaport Museum & Tall Ship Elissa
This vast museum explains every facet of life around Galveston's port during its heyday in the 19th century. Outside, clamber aboard to tour the Elissa, a…
- FFrost Bank
This 1874 bank building has undergone several name changes over the years, and the name on the marquee still belongs to the 1923 'United States National…
- GGalveston County Beach Pocket Parks
Several long stretches of beach run by the county are found southwest of town off San Luis Pass Rd (the continuation of Seawall Blvd). Pocket Park 1, the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Galveston.
