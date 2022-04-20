Part historic Southern town, part sunburned beach resort: Galveston Island is Houston's favorite seaside bolthole, now more or less back to normal after taking a severe beating from Hurricane Ike in 2008. Sitting on a barrier island near the northern end of Texas’ long coastline, Galveston may not have the state's favorite beaches, but nowhere else can boast such a fine-looking combination of sun-drenched historic charms.