Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936, and by the 1950s, he was an instrumental and prominent figure in rock n’ roll. The Buddy Holly Center…
Dallas & the Panhandle Plains
Dallas and Fort Worth may be next-door neighbors, but they're hardly twins. Long regarded as being as divergent as an Escalade-driving sophisticate and a rancher in a dusty pickup truck, these two cities have starkly different facades. Beyond appearances, however, they share a love of high (and low) culture and good old-fashioned Texan fun. A plethora of fabulous small towns, like Waxahachie and McKinney, make the surrounding area worthy of a road trip.
Leave the big smoke behind and you'll find that the Panhandle and Central Plains may be the part of Texas that most typifies the state to outsiders. This is a land of sprawling cattle ranches, where people can still make a living on horseback. The landscape appears endlessly flat, punctuated only by utility poles and windmills, until a vast canyon materializes and seems to plunge into another world.
Explore Dallas & the Panhandle Plains
- Buddy Holly Center
Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936, and by the 1950s, he was an instrumental and prominent figure in rock n’ roll. The Buddy Holly Center…
- Sixth Floor Museum
Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…
- Dallas Museum of Art
The city's major art museum offers a high-caliber world tour of ancient and contemporary art. Founded in 1903, the Dallas Museum of Art is an impressively…
- Pioneer Plaza
For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…
- Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
Spreading northeast of Dallas along the shores of White Rock Lake, this gorgeous 66-acre arboretum is a rainbow-colored wonderland of plants and flowers,…
- Stockyards
Western-wear stores and knickknack shops, saloons and steakhouses now occupy the Old West–era buildings of the Stockyards. Although it can seem touristy…
- Kimbell Art Museum
While the small Kimbell Art Museum holds treasures from Greece, Egypt, China, Japan and the ancient Americas, it’s the astonishing array of big European…
- Fort Worth Herd
Each morning and afternoon, spectators line the street to watch cowboys wearing authentic 19th-century garb drive the 16 longhorn cattle of the Fort Worth…
- CCadillac Ranch
To millions of people whizzing across the Texas Panhandle each year, the Cadillac Ranch, also known as Amarillo’s ‘Bumper Crop,’ is the ultimate symbol of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dallas & the Panhandle Plains.
See
Buddy Holly Center
Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936, and by the 1950s, he was an instrumental and prominent figure in rock n’ roll. The Buddy Holly Center…
See
Sixth Floor Museum
Dallas means many things to many people, but for tourists, the city is still indelibly linked to the assassination of President John F Kennedy. Movies and…
See
Dallas Museum of Art
The city's major art museum offers a high-caliber world tour of ancient and contemporary art. Founded in 1903, the Dallas Museum of Art is an impressively…
See
Pioneer Plaza
For a Texas-sized photo op, or simply a sight of what claims to be the largest bronze monument on earth, head to Pioneer Plaza in the heart of Dallas…
See
Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
Spreading northeast of Dallas along the shores of White Rock Lake, this gorgeous 66-acre arboretum is a rainbow-colored wonderland of plants and flowers,…
See
Stockyards
Western-wear stores and knickknack shops, saloons and steakhouses now occupy the Old West–era buildings of the Stockyards. Although it can seem touristy…
See
Kimbell Art Museum
While the small Kimbell Art Museum holds treasures from Greece, Egypt, China, Japan and the ancient Americas, it’s the astonishing array of big European…
See
Fort Worth Herd
Each morning and afternoon, spectators line the street to watch cowboys wearing authentic 19th-century garb drive the 16 longhorn cattle of the Fort Worth…
See
Cadillac Ranch
To millions of people whizzing across the Texas Panhandle each year, the Cadillac Ranch, also known as Amarillo’s ‘Bumper Crop,’ is the ultimate symbol of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Dallas & the Panhandle Plains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.