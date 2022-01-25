Learn about Gulf Coast marine life, just across from downtown at the southern end of North Beach. Three large handling tanks let you get close to sharks,…
Corpus Christi
Nicknamed the 'Sparkling City by the Sea,' but more generally known as 'Corpus,' this city by the placid bay of the same name is a growing and vibrant place. Plenty of its attractions make a visit worthwhile, and its perpetually sunny location is beguiling.
Spaniards named the bay after the Roman Catholic holy day of Corpus Christi in 1519, when Alonso Álvarez de Piñeda discovered its calm waters. The town established here in the early 1800s later took the name as well. Growth was slow, however, due to yellow fever in the 19th century and a hurricane in 1919. Construction of Shoreline Blvd and the deepwater port between 1933 and 1941, combined with a boom brought on by migration during WWII, triggered rapid growth. Although downtown is sleepy away from the water, Corpus does good business attracting large conventions and meetings at the vast American Bank Center.
Explore Corpus Christi
- Texas State Aquarium
Learn about Gulf Coast marine life, just across from downtown at the southern end of North Beach. Three large handling tanks let you get close to sharks,…
- USS Lexington Museum
Moored just north of the ship channel and aquarium, this 900ft-long aircraft carrier dominates Corpus Christi bay. The Lexington served in the Pacific…
- Art Museum of South Texas
Enjoying a spectacular seafront setting, across from the Museum of Science & History, this modern museum focuses on changing exhibitions of contemporary…
- Heritage Park
Originally a neighborhood of old homes, Heritage Park has morphed into a theme park of old homes. A dozen Corpus houses, from humble to grand and dating…
- Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve
Overlooking Oso Bay, this city-run nature reserve of 162 acres has 4 miles of trails to wander. The surrounding wetlands are a haven for birdlife, and…
- MMuseum of Science & History
This fun museum explores Texas' natural history, and displays gold bars and huge disks of silver recovered from three Spanish ships wrecked nearby in 1534…
- MMuseum of Asian Cultures
This small but well-curated museum is worth a look if you have an interest in art from across South and Southeast Asia, but particularly from Japan. There…
- KK Space Contemporary
This small space hosts contemporary-art exhibitions, which rotate every four to six weeks, with a penchant for emerging artists. The often-provocative…
- SSelena Museum
Selena's studio is still a working music and production house, presided over by her still-proud father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. It includes numerous…
See
