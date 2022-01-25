Shutterstock

Coastal Plains

Goliad is well worth a detour from the coastal bend; it's a charming small town steeped in history. Victoria's downtown offers a nice stop on a longer itinerary, and the two clusters of chain motels offer an easy overnight in between other parts of the state. If driving, you might consider a circle route that takes in the coast one way and the plains the other.

Explore Coastal Plains

  • P

    Presidio La Bahia

    Established by the Spanish in 1749 – to deter the French, then sniffing around the northeastern edges of their empire – Presidio La Bahia played a role in…

  • G

    Goliad State Park

    The centerpiece of this park just south of town is the huge and restored Mission Espiritu Santo. Dating from the 18th century, this was an important site…

  • O

    Old Victoria County Courthouse

    Fronting the picturesque DeLeon Plaza, the majestic granite and limestone Old Victoria County Courthouse dates from 1892 (replacing a more modest 1849…

  • N

    Nave Museum

    This small Greek Revival temple just outside downtown was constructed as a museum dedicated to Texan artist Royston Nave in 1932. The exhibits, which…

  • S

    St Mary's Catholic Church

    The third building used by the local congregation since the colonization of Victoria, the current neo-Gothic structure and the convent building next door…

  • F

    Fannin Memorial Monument

    After defeating the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto, General Rusk and the Texas army gathered the remains of Fannin and his men to bury them…

  • F

    Fannin Battleground State Historic Site

    On March 20, 1836, Col James W Fannin fought Spanish forces here at the Battle of Coleto Creek. The men were overwhelmed and surrendered. One week later…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coastal Plains.

  • See

    Presidio La Bahia

    Established by the Spanish in 1749 – to deter the French, then sniffing around the northeastern edges of their empire – Presidio La Bahia played a role in…

  • See

    Goliad State Park

    The centerpiece of this park just south of town is the huge and restored Mission Espiritu Santo. Dating from the 18th century, this was an important site…

  • See

    Old Victoria County Courthouse

    Fronting the picturesque DeLeon Plaza, the majestic granite and limestone Old Victoria County Courthouse dates from 1892 (replacing a more modest 1849…

  • See

    Nave Museum

    This small Greek Revival temple just outside downtown was constructed as a museum dedicated to Texan artist Royston Nave in 1932. The exhibits, which…

  • See

    St Mary's Catholic Church

    The third building used by the local congregation since the colonization of Victoria, the current neo-Gothic structure and the convent building next door…

  • See

    Fannin Memorial Monument

    After defeating the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto, General Rusk and the Texas army gathered the remains of Fannin and his men to bury them…

  • See

    Fannin Battleground State Historic Site

    On March 20, 1836, Col James W Fannin fought Spanish forces here at the Battle of Coleto Creek. The men were overwhelmed and surrendered. One week later…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Coastal Plains

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.