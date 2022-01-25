Established by the Spanish in 1749 – to deter the French, then sniffing around the northeastern edges of their empire – Presidio La Bahia played a role in…
Coastal Plains
Goliad is well worth a detour from the coastal bend; it's a charming small town steeped in history. Victoria's downtown offers a nice stop on a longer itinerary, and the two clusters of chain motels offer an easy overnight in between other parts of the state. If driving, you might consider a circle route that takes in the coast one way and the plains the other.
Explore Coastal Plains
- PPresidio La Bahia
Established by the Spanish in 1749 – to deter the French, then sniffing around the northeastern edges of their empire – Presidio La Bahia played a role in…
- GGoliad State Park
The centerpiece of this park just south of town is the huge and restored Mission Espiritu Santo. Dating from the 18th century, this was an important site…
- OOld Victoria County Courthouse
Fronting the picturesque DeLeon Plaza, the majestic granite and limestone Old Victoria County Courthouse dates from 1892 (replacing a more modest 1849…
- NNave Museum
This small Greek Revival temple just outside downtown was constructed as a museum dedicated to Texan artist Royston Nave in 1932. The exhibits, which…
- SSt Mary's Catholic Church
The third building used by the local congregation since the colonization of Victoria, the current neo-Gothic structure and the convent building next door…
- FFannin Memorial Monument
After defeating the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto, General Rusk and the Texas army gathered the remains of Fannin and his men to bury them…
- FFannin Battleground State Historic Site
On March 20, 1836, Col James W Fannin fought Spanish forces here at the Battle of Coleto Creek. The men were overwhelmed and surrendered. One week later…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coastal Plains.
See
Presidio La Bahia
Established by the Spanish in 1749 – to deter the French, then sniffing around the northeastern edges of their empire – Presidio La Bahia played a role in…
See
Goliad State Park
The centerpiece of this park just south of town is the huge and restored Mission Espiritu Santo. Dating from the 18th century, this was an important site…
See
Old Victoria County Courthouse
Fronting the picturesque DeLeon Plaza, the majestic granite and limestone Old Victoria County Courthouse dates from 1892 (replacing a more modest 1849…
See
Nave Museum
This small Greek Revival temple just outside downtown was constructed as a museum dedicated to Texan artist Royston Nave in 1932. The exhibits, which…
See
St Mary's Catholic Church
The third building used by the local congregation since the colonization of Victoria, the current neo-Gothic structure and the convent building next door…
See
Fannin Memorial Monument
After defeating the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto, General Rusk and the Texas army gathered the remains of Fannin and his men to bury them…
See
Fannin Battleground State Historic Site
On March 20, 1836, Col James W Fannin fought Spanish forces here at the Battle of Coleto Creek. The men were overwhelmed and surrendered. One week later…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Coastal Plains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.