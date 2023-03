On the weekend, you might find yourself tiptoeing around a wedding ceremony at Mt Bonnell, the highest point in the city at 775ft. This pretty overlook has impressed day-trippers since the 1830s. At sunset, climb the short but steep stairway for broad views of Lake Austin (a section of the Colorado River) and the homes along the nearby hillsides.

From the summit, follow the trail both left and right for a variety of views.

No parking from 10pm to 5am.