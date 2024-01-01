Mayfield House & Nature Preserve

West Austin

Did somebody say peacocks? Kids will love gawking at these showy birds while exploring the riverside trails and grounds at this low-key park beside Lake Austin. The park is a nice companion to Mount Bonnell, just up the road, if you want to do a bit more hiking and exploring. It's a good place to let younger kids run a little bit wild. No pets.

