On 19 June 1865, slaves in Texas were freed pursuant to the Emancipation Proclamation – 2½ years after it was signed by President Lincoln. This day is now…
East Austin
East Austin is on the rise. Just look at the construction cranes and new buildings along E 6th St, which is rapidly gentrifying. This is where the cool kids hang. Old-timers will tell you that east of I-35 is dangerous and to be avoided, especially at night. Although the neighborhood retains a gritty feel, and hosts its fair share of vagrants, it generally feels safe, especially along the main thoroughfares. The neighborhood has a rich history as an African American community, with roots back to the 19th century.
Explore East Austin
- GGeorge Washington Carver Museum
On 19 June 1865, slaves in Texas were freed pursuant to the Emancipation Proclamation – 2½ years after it was signed by President Lincoln. This day is now…
- TThinkery
This huge, red, box-like building north of downtown inspires young minds with hands-on activities in the realms of science, technology and the arts. Kids…
- TTexas State Cemetery
Revitalized in the 1990s, the state's official cemetery is the final resting place of key figures from Texan history. Interred here are luminaries…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Austin.
See
George Washington Carver Museum
On 19 June 1865, slaves in Texas were freed pursuant to the Emancipation Proclamation – 2½ years after it was signed by President Lincoln. This day is now…
See
Thinkery
This huge, red, box-like building north of downtown inspires young minds with hands-on activities in the realms of science, technology and the arts. Kids…
See
Texas State Cemetery
Revitalized in the 1990s, the state's official cemetery is the final resting place of key figures from Texan history. Interred here are luminaries…
Guidebooks
Learn more about East Austin
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.