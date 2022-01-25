East Austin is on the rise. Just look at the construction cranes and new buildings along E 6th St, which is rapidly gentrifying. This is where the cool kids hang. Old-timers will tell you that east of I-35 is dangerous and to be avoided, especially at night. Although the neighborhood retains a gritty feel, and hosts its fair share of vagrants, it generally feels safe, especially along the main thoroughfares. The neighborhood has a rich history as an African American community, with roots back to the 19th century.