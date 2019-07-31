Not to get too effusive, but in the Land of Enchantment, this is most definitely where the spell takes hold. With Santa Fe, Taos, Albuquerque, the Jemez Mountains and the Sangre de Cristos all packed into this one area, you'd better budget in some extra time. The heart of the state is also the most culturally rich, and home to the most spectacular landscapes – if there's only time for one region in New Mexico, this is it.