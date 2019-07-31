If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
Central New Mexico
Not to get too effusive, but in the Land of Enchantment, this is most definitely where the spell takes hold. With Santa Fe, Taos, Albuquerque, the Jemez Mountains and the Sangre de Cristos all packed into this one area, you'd better budget in some extra time. The heart of the state is also the most culturally rich, and home to the most spectacular landscapes – if there's only time for one region in New Mexico, this is it.
Explore Central New Mexico
- Meow Wolf
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
- Taos Pueblo
The Pueblo is centered on twin five-story adobe complexes, set on either side of the Río Pueblo de Taos, against the stunning backdrop of the Sangre de…
- Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
- Albuquerque Museum
Formerly known as the Albuquerque Museum of Art & History, this showpiece museum shouldn't be missed. With an engaging Albuquerque history gallery that's…
- Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Collectively run by New Mexico's 19 Pueblos, this cultural center is an essential stop-off during even the shortest Albuquerque visit. Revamped in 2016,…
- Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
- Museum of International Folk Art
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
- BBandelier National Monument
Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…
- The Plaza
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central New Mexico.
