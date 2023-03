What happens when a moose and his rival lock horns in mortal combat? Their interlocked racks end up in the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Maine State Museum. The museum, an engaging, four-story ode to all things Maine, is situated around a multifloor mill that churns on water power. The newest permanent exhibit, At Home in Maine, looks at homes throughout the years; in the mod 1970s house you can watch a family filmstrip and dial a rotary phone.