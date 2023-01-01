Eccentricity abounds inside this 1903 school building on the Good Will–Hinckley educational complex south of Hinckley. Here, the LC Bates Museum heartily embraces the concept of a 20th-century 'cabinet of curiosities,' with a huge assortment of natural, geologic and artistic artifacts. On the 1st floor, look for an amazing array of taxidermied birds. The basement holds stuffed mammals (including one of the last caribou shot in Maine), rocks, minerals and fossils.

There are treasures to be found here; fans of modern interactive museums may still enjoy the fusty, old-school cabinets and displays as an anthropological exercise. Staff members are glad to point out the more interesting finds and answer questions.

Nature trails meander through the forest out back.