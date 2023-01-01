The Colby College Museum of Art is fresh from a marvelous expansion and the addition of a 26,000-sq-ft glass pavilion. The space displays works from a collection of nearly 500 pieces gifted to Colby by longtime benefactors Peter and Paula Lunder, one of the largest gifts of art ever given to a liberal-arts college. Highlights of the collection are numerous, with works by Winslow Homer, Robert Henri and Georgia O'Keeffe, among others, and a focus on American and contemporary art.