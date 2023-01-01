Old Fort Western

Just across the river from Augusta's main drag (Water St) stands this 1754 landmark, America's oldest wooden fort. It was built by a Boston-based outfit called the Kennebec Proprietors with support from the Province of Massachusetts, in the hope of expanding Britiain's colonial reach in North America. Tensions were high here during the British-French conflict later known as the French and Indian War, but the fort was never attacked directly.

The fort also played a minor role in the American Revolution, when Benedict Arnold used the fort as a staging post in preparation for his (ill-fated) launch on Québec in 1775. During July and August there are guided tours daily.