What's that rising from the desert floor along I-15 just south of Las Vegas…gigantic, neon-colored, stacked-up marshmallows? Actually, the monumental, multihued stone work is an outdoor art installation by the renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone. Since 2016, Seven Magic Mountains has been drawing art lovers, the merely curious and their myriad cameras to this dusty swath of desert. What does it all mean? You decide.

There are no services, so bring water.