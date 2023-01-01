Munroe Tavern

One mile east of the Battle Green, this historic tavern is named for the 18th-century proprietor, William Munroe, who was also an orderly sergeant in the minuteman brigade that fought on April 19, 1775. Later that day, the tavern was occupied by British troops, who raided the provisions and used the dining room as a field hospital. Nowadays, many Munroe family heirlooms and other Revolution-era relics are on display.

A combined ticket with Buckman Tavern and Hancock-Clarke House is $12/8 per adult/child.