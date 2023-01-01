Mt Auburn Cemetery

This delightful spot at the end of Brattle St is worth the 30-minute walk west from Harvard Square. Developed in 1831, it was the first 'garden cemetery' in the USA. Maps pinpoint the rare botanical specimens and notable burial plots. Famous long-term residents include Mary Baker Eddy (founder of the Christian Science Church) and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (19th-century writer).

Other noteworthy residents include Isabella Stewart Gardner (socialite and art collector), Oliver Wendell Holmes (US supreme court justice) and Winslow Homer (19th-century American painter). For more guidance, rent an audio tour at the gatehouse or download the Mt Auburn app.