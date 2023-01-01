After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study, socialize, eat and drink. The two-story lobby is abloom with 12,000 plants, growing on the living walls and irrigated by rainwater collected on the roof. Inviting outdoor spaces include street-side plazas and a rooftop terrace.

At least one important thing remains unchanged since the renovations: nonstop games on the public chess tables. This large center is also the site of the Harvard University Information Center and the starting place for university tours.