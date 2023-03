The centerpiece of Harvard Yard is this sculpture by Daniel Chester French, known as the `statue of three lies'. John Harvard was the university's first benefactor, who donated his library in 1638, but he was not the founder of the university, nor was it founded in 1638, as indicated on the statue's base. Finally, the statue doesn't even depict Harvard, since there was no image of him to copy. Instead, it's a random student who will forever be misidentified.