On the north side of Johnston Gate, Harvard Hall is one of the two oldest buildings on campus, dating to 1766. (The other is Massachusetts Hall, directly opposite.) The original building on this site burned in a fire in 1764, along with thousands of books and scientific instruments that were contained in its library.
Harvard Hall
Cambridge
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.22 MILES
Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
0.1 MILES
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
2.44 MILES
The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…
Minute Man National Historic Park
9.27 MILES
The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
15.24 MILES
If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…
0.08 MILES
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum
10.59 MILES
The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…
4.14 MILES
Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…
Nearby Cambridge attractions
0.03 MILES
On the south side of Johnston Gate, Massachusetts Hall is the oldest building on the Harvard campus, dating from 1720. Originally it was a dormitory…
0.06 MILES
The centerpiece of Harvard Yard is this sculpture by Daniel Chester French, known as the `statue of three lies'. John Harvard was the university's first…
0.08 MILES
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
0.1 MILES
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
0.13 MILES
Cambridge’s oldest church was designed in 1761 by America’s first formally trained architect, Peter Harrison (who also designed King’s Chapel in Boston)…
6. Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments
0.14 MILES
Science-lovers and history buffs can geek out at this small but fascinating museum. Located inside the Harvard Science Center, it showcases a selection of…
0.15 MILES
Opposite the main entrance to Harvard Yard, Cambridge Common is the village green where General Washington took command of the Continental Army on July 3,…
0.15 MILES
After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…