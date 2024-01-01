Harvard Hall

Cambridge

LoginSave

On the north side of Johnston Gate, Harvard Hall is one of the two oldest buildings on campus, dating to 1766. (The other is Massachusetts Hall, directly opposite.) The original building on this site burned in a fire in 1764, along with thousands of books and scientific instruments that were contained in its library.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Baseball game in Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

    Fenway Park

    2.22 MILES

    Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…

  • Elevated view, Lowell House, Harvard Square, Harvard University and Charles River.

    Harvard University

    0.1 MILES

    America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

  • Museum of Science

    Museum of Science

    2.44 MILES

    The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…

  • Minute Man National Historic Park

    Minute Man National Historic Park

    9.27 MILES

    The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…

  • Punto Urban Art Museum

    Punto Urban Art Museum

    15.24 MILES

    If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…

  • Harvard Yard

    Harvard Yard

    0.08 MILES

    Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

  • DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    10.59 MILES

    The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…

  • 500px Photo ID: 14084519 -

    Institute of Contemporary Art

    4.14 MILES

    Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…

View more attractions

Nearby Cambridge attractions

1. Massachusetts Hall

0.03 MILES

On the south side of Johnston Gate, Massachusetts Hall is the oldest building on the Harvard campus, dating from 1720. Originally it was a dormitory…

2. John Harvard Statue

0.06 MILES

The centerpiece of Harvard Yard is this sculpture by Daniel Chester French, known as the `statue of three lies'. John Harvard was the university's first…

3. Harvard Yard

0.08 MILES

Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

4. Harvard University

0.1 MILES

America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

5. Christ Church

0.13 MILES

Cambridge’s oldest church was designed in 1761 by America’s first formally trained architect, Peter Harrison (who also designed King’s Chapel in Boston)…

7. Cambridge Common

0.15 MILES

Opposite the main entrance to Harvard Yard, Cambridge Common is the village green where General Washington took command of the Continental Army on July 3,…

8. Smith Campus Center

0.15 MILES

After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…