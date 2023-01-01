Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments

Science-lovers and history buffs can geek out at this small but fascinating museum. Located inside the Harvard Science Center, it showcases a selection of the 20,000 items in the university collection, some of which date to the 15th century. Look for the geometric sector designed by Galileo, and the clocks illustrating the development of modern timekeeping.

The collection was actually compiled by one Benjamin Franklin, so add that to his résumé. Note that the exhibition is housed on three floors – the 1st-floor Putnam Gallery actually opens later than the others, so start upstairs if you arrive before 11am.