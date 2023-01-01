Harvard Museum of Natural History

This institution is famed for its botanical galleries, featuring some 3000 pieces of handblown, intricately crafted glass flowers and plants. There is a smaller, complementary exhibit of Sea Creatures in Glass by the same artists. Nearby, the zoological galleries house an enormous number of stuffed animals and reassembled skeletons, as well as an impressive fossil collection.

Other cool exhibits feature climate change, sparkling gemstones and arthropods (yes, cockroaches). The price of admission includes entry into the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, which is in the same building.