The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the park shows an informative multimedia presentation depicting Paul Revere’s ride and the ensuing battles. Within the park, Battle Rd is a 5-mile wooded trail that connects the historic sites related to the battles – from Meriam’s Corner, where gunfire erupted while British soldiers were retreating, to the Paul Revere capture site.

Minute Man National Historic Park is about 2 miles west of Lexington center on Rte 2A.