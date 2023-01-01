The historic Battle Green is where the skirmish between patriots and British troops jump-started the War of Independence. The Lexington Minuteman Statue (crafted by Henry Hudson Kitson in 1900) stands guard at the southeastern end of Battle Green, honoring the bravery of the 77 minutemen who met the British here in 1775, and the eight who died.

The Parker Boulder, named for their commander, marks the spot where the minutemen faced a force almost 10 times their strength. It is inscribed with Parker's instructions to his troops: 'Stand your ground. Don't fire unless fired upon. But if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.' Across the street, history buffs built a replica of the Old Belfry that sounded the alarm signaling the start of the revolution.