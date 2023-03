Facing the Battle Green, the 1709 Buckman Tavern was the headquarters of the minutemen. Here, they spent the tense hours between the midnight call to arms and the dawn arrival of the Redcoats. Today, the tavern has been restored to its 18th-century appearance, complete with bar, fireplace and bullet holes resulting from British musket fire.

A combined ticket with Munroe Tavern and Hancock-Clarke House is adult/child $12/8.