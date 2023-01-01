Thoreau Farm

Fans of Thoreau can travel off the beaten path to the house where he was born, which is about 2.4 miles east of Concord center. Henry David lived in his grandmother's farmhouse for only a few months after his birth, but the rural retreat would prove influential and inspirational throughout his life. The grounds are still an inviting place for exploration and reflection.

Guided tours show off the restored farmhouse, but the grounds are free to explore at any time. Midway between Lexington center and Concord center, turn north on Old Bedford Rd.