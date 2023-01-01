Southeast of Monument Sq, Concord Museum brings the town’s diverse history under one roof. The museum’s prized possession is one of the ‘two if by sea’ lanterns that hung in the steeple of the Old North Church in Boston as a signal to Paul Revere. It also has the world’s largest collection of Henry David Thoreau artifacts, including his writing desk from Walden Pond.

Scavenger hunts and other activities make this little museum a great destination for kids. The museum was closed for renovations at the time of research, but is expected to reopen in late 2019.