Ralph Waldo Emerson Memorial House

This house is where the philosopher lived for almost 50 years until 1882. Emerson was the paterfamilias of literary Concord, one of the great literary figures of his age and the founding thinker of the transcendentalist movement. The house often hosted his renowned circle of friends and still contains many original furnishings.

Nearby Boston's Western Suburbs attractions

1. Concord Museum

0.06 MILES

Southeast of Monument Sq, Concord Museum brings the town’s diverse history under one roof. The museum’s prized possession is one of the ‘two if by sea’…

2. Concord Art

0.28 MILES

Recently celebrating its centenary, this long-standing art center hosts free exhibitions, artist talks and other events. Stop by to see what Concord's…

3. Monument Square

0.39 MILES

The grassy center of Monument Sq is a favorite resting and picnicking spot for cyclists touring Concord's scenic roads. At the southeastern end of the…

4. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

0.42 MILES

This is the final resting place for the most famous Concordians. Though the entrance is only a block east of Monument Sq, the most interesting part,…

5. Orchard House

0.43 MILES

Louisa May Alcott (1832–88) was a junior member of Concord’s august literary crowd, but her work proved to be durable: Little Women is among the most…

6. Wayside

0.52 MILES

Also known as the 'Home of Authors,' this gracious Colonial mansion was home to three writers of note during the 19th century. Louisa May Alcott,…

7. Bullet Hole House

0.76 MILES

On your way up to Old North Bridge, look for the yellow Bullet Hole House, where British troops purportedly fired at the owner of the house as they…

8. Old Manse

0.81 MILES

Right next to Old North Bridge, the Old Manse was built in 1769 by Ralph Waldo’s grandfather, Reverend William Emerson. Today, it’s filled with mementos,…