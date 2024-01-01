Ralph Waldo Emerson Memorial House

This house is where the philosopher lived for almost 50 years until 1882. Emerson was the paterfamilias of literary Concord, one of the great literary figures of his age and the founding thinker of the transcendentalist movement. The house often hosted his renowned circle of friends and still contains many original furnishings.
Nearby Boston's Western Suburbs attractions
0.06 MILES
Southeast of Monument Sq, Concord Museum brings the town’s diverse history under one roof. The museum’s prized possession is one of the ‘two if by sea’…
0.28 MILES
Recently celebrating its centenary, this long-standing art center hosts free exhibitions, artist talks and other events. Stop by to see what Concord's…
0.39 MILES
The grassy center of Monument Sq is a favorite resting and picnicking spot for cyclists touring Concord's scenic roads. At the southeastern end of the…
0.42 MILES
This is the final resting place for the most famous Concordians. Though the entrance is only a block east of Monument Sq, the most interesting part,…
0.43 MILES
Louisa May Alcott (1832–88) was a junior member of Concord’s august literary crowd, but her work proved to be durable: Little Women is among the most…
0.52 MILES
Also known as the 'Home of Authors,' this gracious Colonial mansion was home to three writers of note during the 19th century. Louisa May Alcott,…
0.76 MILES
On your way up to Old North Bridge, look for the yellow Bullet Hole House, where British troops purportedly fired at the owner of the house as they…
0.81 MILES
Right next to Old North Bridge, the Old Manse was built in 1769 by Ralph Waldo’s grandfather, Reverend William Emerson. Today, it’s filled with mementos,…