Also known as the 'Home of Authors,' this gracious Colonial mansion was home to three writers of note during the 19th century. Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Harriett Lothrop (Margaret Sidney) all stayed here at different times. The house is part of the Minute Man National Historic Park.

The tour focuses on the history of the house, with an eye to ways that these socially conscious writers sustained the spirit of the revolution, eg the Alcotts' role in the abolitionist movement at the Underground Railroad.