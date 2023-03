Right next to Old North Bridge, the Old Manse was built in 1769 by Ralph Waldo’s grandfather, Reverend William Emerson. Today, it’s filled with mementos, including those of Nathaniel and Sophia Hawthorne, who lived here for a few years. The highlight of Old Manse is the gorgeously maintained grounds – the fabulous organic garden was planted by Henry David Thoreau as a wedding gift to the Hawthornes.