A half-mile north of Monument Sq in Concord center, the wooden span of Old North Bridge is the site of the ‘shot heard around the world’ (as Emerson wrote in his poem Concord Hymn). This is where enraged minutemen fired on British troops, forcing them to retreat to Boston. Daniel Chester French’s first statue, Minute Man, presides over the park from the opposite side of the bridge.

On the far side of the bridge, the Buttrick mansion contains the visitor center, where you can see a video about the battle and admire the Revolutionary War brass cannon, the Hancock.