Just opposite the Old North Bridge, this modest 544-sq-ft clapboard farmhouse belonged to the family of Caesar Robbins, one of Concord's first freed African Americans. There's not much to see inside, save some old documents and photos, but the exhibits and staff recount the fascinating story of three generations of the Robbins family, as they worked for their own and others' freedom in the 18th and 19th centuries. Robbins House also hosts talks, tours and other events highlighting Concord's African American history.