This 1737 house was the home of Reverend John Hancock (grandfather of the John Hancock, the Declaration signer). On the night of April 18, 1775, the good Reverend hosted John Hancock and Samuel Adams in this parsonage. The house now has an exhibit of the personal items of Reverend Hancock and his successor, Reverend Jonas Clarke.

A combined ticket with Buckman Tavern and Munroe Tavern is $12/8 per adult/child.