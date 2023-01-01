This 251-acre peninsula was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted for residential development in 1889. Carriage paths were laid out and trees were planted, but the houses were never built. Instead, wide, grassy meadows attract butterflies and grass-nesting birds. Today, management by the Trustees of Reservations guarantees continued serenity and beauty. The 4 miles of tree-lined paths are perfect for walking, mountain biking or cross-country skiing – download a map from the website. World's End is accessible by car from Hingham.